The city of College Station announces a near drowning at Adamson Lagoon pool on Saturday has resulted in both city pools being closed on Sunday.

A five year old boy was rescued and resuscitated by lifeguards and firefighter paramedics.

The youngster was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

A city spokesman said no additional details of the incident were available as of Saturday evening.

Regular operations at Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran pools will resume on Monday.