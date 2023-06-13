College Station City Council’s Second Discussion With South Bryan Homeowners In The Path Of A Proposed College Station Sewer Trunkline

For the second time in less than three weeks, College Station city council members and city management exchange comments with homeowners in a south Bryan neighborhood who are in the path of a proposed College Station sewer trunkline.

Monday night’s 60 minute conversation included nine public speakers living in Beverley Estates who continue to say the construction will result in losing access to their homes and will kill mature oak trees.

City manager Bryan Woods told the homeowners that “we wouldn’t do something that we thought would put somebody in danger” “or if affects them (the homeowners) negatively”.

Councilmembers Bob Yancy and Linda Harvell said they have lived through similar construction at their homes and without long term damage.

Yancy said “the facts don’t justify that fear and anxiety” that has been expressed by opposing homeowners.

One of the homeowners, Jennifer Weber, said their business property in Bryan continues to sustain damage from a College Station waterline project that started in 2003.

Yancy also said he will not be voting for building the sewer line along Rosemary Drive. Then he told the opposing homeowners he wanted assistance in paying the additional cost of $3.8 million dollars “that you guys are asking us (the council) to spend unnecessarily to go around you.”

The council was told that results of a $15,000 dollar tree survey and a $50,000 dollar soil study should be ready in four to six weeks.

Click below to hear comments from the June 12, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

