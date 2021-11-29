College Station City Council’s Proclamation To The City Of Bryan’s 150th Birthday

Today (November 30) is the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of Bryan.

The College Station city council at its last meeting issued a proclamation that was read by mayor Karl Mooney.

Accepting the proclamation were Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson and councilmen Bobby Gutierrez and Flynn Adcock.

