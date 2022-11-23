College Station City Council’s First Public Meeting With New Members Lasts Less Than 30 Minutes

The College Station city council’s first public business meeting with a new mayor and three new councilmen lasts less than 30 minutes.

Mayor John Nichols said “I will gladly adjourn this meeting at 6:28 p.m.” That was followed by councilwoman Linda Harvell saying “We set a record.”

This was after the council spent almost two hours enjoying a reception for the newly sworn in mayor and new councilmen Mark Smith, William Wright, and Bob Yancy, which was followed by a closed door discussion in executive session.

Council business after executive session included approving a list of consent agenda items that will add two new four way stops in the Barracks development…at Holleman and Deacon and at Deacon and General Parkway.

The only item on the consent agenda with council discussion was a question raised from new councilman Bob Yancy about paying an additional $208,000 dollars…or 16 percent more…for electric transformers. The council was told that the price adjustment on this purchase order was still less compared to seeking a new purchase order, where the price for transformers has doubled.

The council also agreed to change plans for a development between the city’s memorial cemetery and Harvey Mitchell Parkway to add a fire lane.

