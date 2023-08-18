College Station City Councilman William Wright On The Infomaniacs: August 18, 2023

College Station city councilman William Wright visited with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on August 18, 2023.

Topics included lengths of council meetings, resident engagement, mitigating issues involving Texas A&M students, conditions of local streets, affordable housing, the reaction to a Texas A&M board of regents member criticizing College Station police, and the upcoming opening of the city’s new tourism office building south of city hall.

