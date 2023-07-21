College Station City Councilman Mark Smith Visits The Infomaniacs

College Station city councilman Mark Smith visits with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs July 21, 2023 about developing the fiscal year 2024 budget, his reaction to the breaking news of the resignation of Texas A&M’s president, flexible scheduling for city employees, competition to recruit and retain police officers and firefighters, and the impact of federal pandemic grant money on future city budgets.

