College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney Visits The Infomaniacs

Councilman Dennis Maloney visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the future of Southeast Park, purchasing a new fire engine, rehabilitation of Marion Pugh, a budget amendment, approving a ROO in the Greater Southwood Valley subdivision, amending parking and access standards for Middle Housing, College Station’s first Christmas parade, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 15, 2023.

