College Station City Council Will Continue To Pursue A Mandatory Rental Property Inspection Ordinance

The idea of mandatory inspection of College Station’s 27,000 rental properties will continue to be explored by the city council.

Following a more than 60 minute discussion, city staff was directed, among other things, to look into the council hiring a third party company to initially inspect complaint driven rental properties…then expand that through the rest of the city.

That was supported by the Texas A&M student senate’s community relations chair, Jessica Williams.

Councilman John Crompton thanked the student senate for a 40 page report that disclosed 50 rental properties in College Station were in substandard condition. Crompton said that information ended 15 years of the council “messing around” with the idea of mandatory inspections.

Multiple council members called on city manager Bryan Woods to get A&M administrators involved in bringing back a university office that addresses off-campus housing.

Councilman Dennis Maloney wants rental property owners to add to the standard lease, an easy to understand renters bill of rights.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell brought up the balancing act between the interests of property owners and their tenants.

Councilman Bob Brick applied the illustration of renting vehicles to renting an apartment or a home in the importance of students inspecting rental housing before signing a lease.

City staff options in addition to what is known as “proactive rental inspection”, also known as PRI, included:

Maintain current Rental Registration & Short-Term Rental program and process

Focused education and outreach for tenants, property owners, and managers

Develop complaint process and tracking system – evaluate data

Include Proactive Rental Inspection as a part of Rental Registration

