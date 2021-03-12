College Station City Council Will Continue Considering New Restrictions On Maximum Number Of Unrelated Residents Under One Roof

A majority of the College Station city council decided Thursday night to proceed with proposed regulations limiting the number of unrelated occupants living under the same roof.

Nearly 20 supporters and opponents spoke during a public hearing lasting nearly two hours on the proposed residential overlay ordinance….also known as ROO.

Councilmembers then spent another hour sharing opinions before responding to staff requests on three things.

Five of the seven council members agreed to continue working on the proposal…Mayor Karl Mooney and councilmen John Nichols, Bob Brick, Dennis Maloney, and John Crompton.

At least four council members want the ROO to require at least 50 percent plus one of a neighborhood’s property owners to sign a petition to submit the application. They were Bob Brick, Dennis Maloney, John Crompton, and Linda Harvell.

And there was no council opposition to directing staff to come up with a grandfather clause to protect existing investments.

The council will hold another workshop to review a staff draft of a proposed ordinance.

A final council vote after getting a formal recommendation from the planning and zoning commission…which was split at the advisory body’s last meeting.