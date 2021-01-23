College Station City Council Will Consider Easing Restrictions On Chickens In Residential Neighborhoods

College Station city councilmembers will consider reducing the distance that is required for chickens to live in residential areas.

That follows a request during the January 14 meeting from Lorraine Madewell, who lives between Anderson Park and Oakwood intermediate school.

Madewell says Bryan and Austin require a minimum 50 feet from a neighbor’s property line. College Station requires at least 100 feet.

There was no opposition to councilman John Nichols’s request to review the ordinance at a future meeting.

Click HERE to read and download Lorraine Madewell’s presentation during the January 14, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments during the January 14, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers include Lorraine Madewell, councilmembers John Nichols and Linda Harvell, and mayor Karl Mooney.

Listen to “College Station city council will consider easing restrictions on chickens living in residential neighborhoods” on Spreaker.