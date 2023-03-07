College Station City Council Will Consider A Change In The Route Of A Proposed Sewer Line Through A South Bryan Neighborhood

The College Station city council is being asked to consider a change in the route of a proposed sewer line through a south Bryan neighborhood.

The agenda for Thursday’s College Station council meeting includes spending another $87,000 dollars for additional design work.

That would move the sewer trunkline to the backlots of North Rosemary Drive, next to Pin Oak Creek.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of College Station.

The change follows opposition by homeowners in the Beverley Estates neighborhood and the Bryan city council.