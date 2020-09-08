College Station City Council Votes Against Planning & Zoning Commission Recommendation

A unanimous recommendation by College Station’s planning and zoning commission was overturned at the last city council meeting.

The council voted 5-1 against rezoning 45 residential lots from townhomes to single family homes on small lots.

Councilman John Nichols voted for the rezoning.

Councilman Dennis Maloney was the first of the council members who stated their opposition, saying it was about protecting existing townhome owners in that development.

Councilman Bob Brick, who voted no, was willing to consider giving townhome owners additional amenities.

The property is part of the Summit Crossing development along Harvey Road and east of Copperfield.

