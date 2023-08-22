College Station City Council Votes Against A Staff Recommendation On Spending Housing Grant Money

The College Station city council votes against applying $360,000 dollars in grant money to buy land and build a one bedroom, one bathroom home that would be rented by low income elderly residents.

Click HERE to read and download background information on the proposal recommended by College Station city staff and rejected by the city council.

Bob Yancy and Dennis Maloney, who were part of the unanimous vote against a staff recommendation at the August 10, 2023 council meeting, both brought up getting more for the grant money.

Maloney, who figured the construction of the one bedroom, one bathroom home was $500 per square foot, said “I would love to have that contract”, adding “I’m all over that sucker.”

Maloney said the grant money could go to buying multiple lots then letting a third party organization build the homes.

Click below to hear comments from the August 10, 2023 College Station city council meeting.