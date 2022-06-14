College Station City Council Votes 4-3 To Not Give Up Development Control In Its Grimes County Extraterritorial Jurisdiction

State law requires cities to have agreements with counties regarding to subdivision authority in city E-T-J’s, or extraterritorial jurisdictions.

The College Station city council at its June 9 meeting voted four to three against giving that authority to Grimes County.

The council will consider a motion in a future meeting to keep subdivision authority in the Grimes County E-T-J.

That’s after previous council gave that authority to Burleson County.

Councilman Dennis Maloney, who was not on the governing body for the Burleson County vote, was among those voting for the city to keep control in Grimes County.

Joining Maloney in the city of College Station maintaining subdivision authority were Bob Brick, John Crompton, and Elizabeth Cunha.

