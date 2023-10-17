College Station City Council Updates Land Use Regulations In The Wellborn Area After Hearing Opponents To TxDOT Plans On And Along Wellborn Road

The College Station city council updates land use regulations in the Wellborn neighborhood.

It is the first change since the city annexed the area ten years ago.

The four to two vote followed public opposition to TxDOT’s plans to widen Wellborn Road from Fitch to Greens Prairie with a center median and a hike and bike trail.

Mayor John Nichols brought up more than once that TxDOT’s plans were not part of the city’s Wellborn neighborhood update.

Three property owners talked about TxDOT taking a substantial portion of their land for the project.

One property owner said he has 2,000 petition signatures opposing TxDOT’s plans.

Councilmen William Wright and Dennis Maloney said they would sign the petition, but repeated that was separate from the city’s land use update for the Wellborn area.

Also voting for the Wellborn land use update were Nichols and Elizabeth Cunha.

Voting no, were Bob Yancy and Linda Harvell.

Mark Smith was absent from the meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the October 12, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

