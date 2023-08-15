College Station City Council To Pursue A Consultant’s Study Of A Convention Center

The College Station city council is moving ahead with another consultant’s study of a possible convention center.

The current council revived the idea after it was tabled 13 years ago.

Supporters who spoke during the council’s August 10th meeting included the manager of the Texas A&M hotel and conference center. Greg Stafford, who is also president of the Brazos Valley hospitality association and the board of the international association of conference centers, says there is nowhere locally to host group meetings of 1,500 and 2,000.

Susan Gibson of The Ranch Harley Davidson said she can no longer host a ladies rally that four years ago drew 3,500 people from around the country.

City manager Bryan Woods says factors to consider include the location, its features, the cost to build, the cost to operate and maintain, the return on investment and community value, possible partnerships, and whether it will be managed by the city or by a outside firm.

Click HERE to read and download examples of convention centers in other cities as presented during the August 10, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

