College Station City Council Thanks Texas A&M Administrators For Bringing Back An Off Campus Housing Office

College Station city council members thank Texas A&M administrators for bringing back an off campus housing office.

Councilmembers also thanked administrators for their efforts to educate students living off campus about the city’s ordinance limiting housing to no more than four unrelated occupants.

A&M’s student life director, Stefanie Baker, said their campaign, titled “remember me plus three”, began last February.

The council was told that 56,000 A&M students live off campus. 48 percent live in apartments and 36 percent live in homes, condos, and duplexes.

When asked about building additional on-campus housing, vice president of student affairs Joe Ramirez said the proposal to expand the White Creek complex on west campus from 1,200 to 3.600 is one of more than 50 capital project proposals that the interim president is considering.

A&M currently has more than 12,000 beds on-campus. They are located in 25 residence halls, 12 Corps of Cadets halls, and two apartment complexes.

Ramirez also said it is only a rumor, that A&M plans to increase the number of freshmen by 2,000 each of the next five years.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from Texas A&M that were shown during the October 26, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the October 26, 2023 College Station city council meeting.