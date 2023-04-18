College Station City Council Takes Next Step To New Outdoor Courts At Anderson Park

Among the bond issues College Station city voters approved last November was $1.7 million dollars to build three outdoor courts at Anderson Park.

During the council’s April 13, 2023 council meeting, there was unanimous approval to award a $185,000 dollar design contract.

Capital projects director Jennifer Cain said three outdoor courts for pickleball and futsal at Anderson Park may have other uses.

Cain also responded to questions from councilwoman Linda Harvell about keeping green space for soccer and directing outdoor lighting away from nearby residents in the area of Holleman and Anderson.

Click HERE to read and download background information.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the April 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the April 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.