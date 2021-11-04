College Station City Council Supports Neighborhood Opposition To Multifamily Housing For The Third Time

Homeowners in College Station’s Doves Crossing subdivision stops developers for the third time of turning green space into multifamily housing.

The city council at its last meeting voted six to one vote to deny rezoning of ten acres on Graham Road next to the I-L-T school.

Developer Matthew Stewart said the construction of 110 townhomes was an appropriate housing concept.

Stewart also said the council’s decision should not be about maintaining the green space next to the Doves Crossing subdivision.

Before the council denied the rezoning, there was a four to three vote approving a land use change to urban.

Nearly 20 public speakers were part of the two hour presentation, discussion, and vote.

