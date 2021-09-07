College Station City Council Still Interested In Proposed Veterans Park Military Heritage Center

In September of last year, the College Station city council was approached about building a two story military heritage center at Veterans Park.

During the council’s last meeting, there was no opposition to Dennis Maloney’s request for an update.

Organizers told the council last year that the foundational exhibit in the $12 million dollar, 20,000 square foot facility is the “Aggies Go To War” display that originated in Belgium on the 70th anniversary of World War II’s Battle of the Bulge.

Maloney said “there are a lot of guys, they’re starting to fall off the planet. It would be nice to see that museum come online before they do.”

Maloney was also interested “in any opportunity for us as a city with hotel occupancy tax or whatever to help maybe expedite” the center.

City manager Bryan Woods said organizers “have made some progress on designs and plans”.

Click HERE to be directed to an October 2020 story about the center.

Click below for comments from Dennis Maloney and Bryan Woods during the August 26, 2021 College Station city council meeting.