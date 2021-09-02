College Station City Council Starts Eminent Domain Proceedings To Buy Future Parkland

The College Station city council voted six to one at their last meeting to start eminent domain proceedings to buy more than 102 acres of land to build a park along North Dowling Road.

Councilman Dennis Maloney said parks are just as vital as police and fire.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said she would vote to pursue eminent domain to acquire land for utilities, but not for parkland.

Valuations from the Brazos Central Appraisal District of the two parcels totals just over $1 million dollars. In September 2017, the council offered $2,498,000 dollars.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the August 26, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the August 26, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers include assistant public works director Emily Fisher and councilmembers John Nichols, Elizabeth Cunha, and Dennis Maloney.

Listen to “College Station city council starts eminent domain proceedings to buy parkland” on Spreaker.