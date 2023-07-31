College Station City Council Starts Discussion On Where To Ban Truck Parking Throughout The City And Agree To Modify Recent Restrictions In One Block

A College Station city council decision on July 13 to ban all parking along one side of a street is expected to be amended in a couple of weeks.

That’s after the council during the July 27 meeting heard from a businessowner who says he will lose his rental truck franchise due to the total ban on the south side of Ponderosa between Longmire and the freeway.

Deputy city manager Jeff Capps says enforcing the new parking ban affecting one block of the south side of Ponderosa won’t happen until after the council makes their changes.

The businessowner’s request was part of a more than 60 minute discussion about banning where semis, trailers, and other commercial vehicles will not be allowed to park in College Station.

The council agreed to hold community meetings on the subject before considering any changes.

No action was taken by the College Station council to four staff options regarding a parking ban of commercial vehicles. One is continue to handle requests on a case by case basis. The second is prohibit unattached semi trailers and utility trailers from parking on public streets. The third is utilizing “No Truck Parking” signs. And the fourth option is something similar to Bryan and Round Rock, and that is prohibiting all truck and commercial vehicle parking on public streets.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the July 27, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the July 27, 2023 College Station city council meeting.