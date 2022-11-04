College Station City Council Settles On Future Guidelines For Naming Buildings And Other Facilities

Seven months of work has come to an end for a subcommittee of the College Station city council.

Bob Brick led the three member group that was established in March to develop a policy for naming city buildings, parks, and other facilities.

Brick said they learned that a city policy was enacted in May of 2012.

The council to add to that policy, holding a public hearing before a final decision is made.

And the council will also be told the costs for adding a name before a final decision is made.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the October 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the October 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.