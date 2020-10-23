College Station City Council Sets Priorities For Spending The Next Round Of Federal Pandemic Relief Money

College Station city council members during Thursday night’s meeting approved a variety of pandemic relief requests.

And the council agreed with staff recommendations on how to spend another $822,000 dollars in federal money once the city receives the federal rules.

Raney Whitwell of the community development office says the top priority was getting food assistance to those who need it.

The other priorities are assisting small businesses and renters.

The priorities followed a survey of 810 people, where 444 were financially impacted and 366 not impacted by the pandemic.

40 percent of those who responded have families with school aged children. 34 percent were either adults over 55 or adults who have no children.

The council approved using relief money to reimburse Baylor Scott & White and CHI St. Joseph health systems a combined $1.4 million dollars for pandemic related payroll and supply costs.

The council also approved giving Catholic Charities of Central Texas $140,000 dollars, of which $100,000 will be spent on rent and other assistance to help an estimated 108 families. The remainder of the grant is for staff administration.

