College Station City Council Sets Maximum Property Rate For FY 23 And Schedules A Public Hearing

The College Station city council officially proposes a property tax rate in next year’s budget that is one cent lower than this year.

The council also decided during a special meeting on Wednesday to wait until August 25 to hold a public hearing instead of August 11….after fall classes start at Texas A and M to hold a public hearing.

The hearing date, which was recommended by fiscal services director Mary Ellen Leonard, comes after the start of fall classes at Texas A&M.

The council also learned that property valuations have been certified. The average valuation of a home in College Station is $326,000 dollars. Leonard said the valuation increase results in paying an additional $160 dollars next year for the city of College Station portion of property taxes.

