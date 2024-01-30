College Station City Council Sets Fees For Renting The New Visitors Center

A unanimous College Station city council updates rental rates of city facilities with the fees for the new visitor’s center next to city hall.

Two council members questioned the $2,000 dollar rate for up to four hours.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell said that price was “outrageous” after promoting the facility as an events center for local residents.

City manager Bryan Woods says the rates followed a study.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha was concerned that the rate was too high for College View High School to rent the building for its prom.

Woods said requests have been made to reduce or eliminate the rental fee.

The council approved a $2,000 user fee for up to four hours and a $3,000 fee for up to eight hours.

Additionally, the council approved for the visitor’s center, a refundable security deposit of 50 percent of the applicable user fee, when a ticketed event is held the city receives ten percent of gross ticket sales, and there is a clause for what is described as “Use of City Staff for Set-Up, Take Down, Clean-up or Security, Applicable fully loaded direct costs for personnel”.

Click HERE to read and download the fee schedule that was adopted during the January 25, 2024 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the January 25, 2024 College Station city council meeting.