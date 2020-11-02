College Station City Council Sees New City Branding And Comments On Efforts Of The City’s New Tourism Office

New branding for the city of College Station’s economic development office was unveiled during the last city council meeting.

Director Natalie Ruiz explained the themes of visit, compete, and grow combines the recruitment of tourists, sports events, and business and industry.

The council’s feedback focused on city’s new tourism office. Councilman John Crompton said their “divorce” from Experience/College Station (EBCS) in favor of a stand alone tourism office has gone “better than well”.

The experiencebcs.com home page stated on October 30 it will become the website of College Station’s new tourism office. A check of that website November 2 showed the conversion has been made.

And the council at its last meeting approved spending $257,000 dollars in hotel occupancy tax money for the College Station tourism office to remain at the former EBCS offices through March of 2023.

Click HERE to read and download information about the lease of the city of College Station’s new tourism office.

Click below for comments from Natalie Ruiz and John Crompton during the October 22, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station city council sees new branding logos and talks about the city's new tourism office” on Spreaker.