College Station City Council Runoff Election Results

The outcome in the runoff election for the College Station city council place five seat might now be decided until next Monday.

After 566 voters on Tuesday, 1011 early voters, and the receipt through Tuesday of 921 mail and military ballots, John Nichols leads Craig Regan 1987-512.

The outcome could change because the current margin of 1475 is less than the maximum of 1596 ballots that could still be returned.

The deadline for 1097 mail ballots that have yet to be returned is Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The deadline for 499 military ballots that have yet to be returned is Monday.

The 2498 votes as of Tuesday is less than ten percent of the more than 28,000 who voted during last month’s general election. There are nearly 60,000 registered voters.