College Station City Council Reviews Public Input On Adding Youth Ballfields

December’s meeting of the College Station city council included reviewing public comments about adding more youth ballfields.

Future locations became an issue after construction of new fields was stopped at what is now called Southeast Park due to unsatisfactory soil conditions.

Councilman Dennis Maloney, who attended some of the public meetings, heard some discussion about adding fields on the east side of Veterans Park and beyond.

City manager Bryan Woods said adding more ballfields at Veterans Park would require more parking and infrastructure.

Councilman Bob Yancy joined those who submitted public comments to build additional fields near current facilities.

Councilmembers were told out of 684 survey responses, 51 percent were affiliated with a league or club and 59 percent had someone in their household who plays youth ball.

70 percent of survey respondents said more fields are needed.

A majority wanted new fields to have a home run distance of 350 feet versus 250 feet.

Public comments also included improving existing fields and providing more practice space.

