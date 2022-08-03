College Station City Council Reviews City Tourism Branding With City Staff

Promoting the city of College Station, or branding, was one of the workshop topics during the July 28 city council meeting.

Two years ago, the city began a three-pronged tourism effort from its economic development department.

According to presentation materials at the council meeting, “Visit College Station” is “Supporting entire hospitality industry through overnight stays and leisure travel”.

“Compete College Station” is “Bringing regional, statewide, and national sports tournaments”.

And “Grow College Station” is “Recruiting/facilitating new businesses, creating jobs and retaining a diverse workforce”.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the July 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

After watching what is being done by city staff, mayor Karl Mooney asked for specific promotion of flying in and out of Easterwood Airport.

Councilman John Crompton says good progress has been made during the two year old campaign. He specifically called for more use of the phrase “The Heart of Aggieland” to identify College Station.

Crompton says the council’s decision to end a joint tourism office with the city of Bryan has been positive for both cities.

Click below to hear comments from Karl Mooney and John Crompton during the July 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.