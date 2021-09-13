College Station City Council Renews Holiday Marketing Agreement With Santa’s Wonderland

For the second straight year, the College Station city council has approved giving Santa’s Wonderland $150,000 dollars towards the city’s holiday marketing campaign.

Kindra Fry at the city’s tourism office told the council the hotel occupancy tax money is equivalent to about 20,000 room nights. She estimated 10,000 room nights were generated last year.

Fry also says you have to factor the year round promotional benefit, something that was also brought up by councilmembers Linda Harvell and Dennis Maloney.

$50,000 dollars is for the naming rights to Santa Wonderland’s ice rink, and $100,000 is for digital advertising.

