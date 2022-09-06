College Station City Council Renews Holiday Marketing Agreement With Santa’s Wonderland

For the third year, the College Station city council is spending hotel occupancy tax money to market the city through Santa’s Wonderland.

$150,000 dollars will again be spent. $100,000 adds the city to Santa’s Wonderland’s marketing campaign and $50,000 is for city signage at their ice skating rink.

Economic development manager Brian Piscacek told the council that the city receives additional references to “College Station” throughout the attraction.

Piscacek also addressed ongoing traffic issues. He said ownership is improving drop off and pick up sites, onsite parking has increased, they are working with Post Oak Mall to expand shuttles, and they are working with the Texas department of transportation to develop turning lanes off the Highway 6 frontage road.

Click HERE to read and download the contract that was approved at the August 25, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from Brian Piscacek during the August 25, 2022 College Station city council meeting.