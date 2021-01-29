College Station City Council Renames Basketball Court At Castlegate Park For Alex Caruso

The basketball court where NBA champion Alex Caruso learned the game before playing at Consolidated High School, Texas A&M, and the Los Angeles Lakers will bears his name.

Renaming the court at Castlegate Park, across the street where Caruso grew up, was approved Thursday night by the College Station city council.

The council was told private donations will be sought to pay for improvements.

A dedication is proposed for this summer after the NBA season.

Five council members approved the renaming. John Crompton recused himself from the vote and the discussion. Elizabeth Cunha voted no after saying naming should be a posthumous honor.

Click below for comments from the January 28, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers include spokesmen of the renaming request…Colin Killian, Gabe Bock, and John Thornton…along with all councilmembers except John Crompton, who recused himself from the vote and the discussion.

YouTube video is from blog.cstx.gov