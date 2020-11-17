College Station City Council Recycling Discussion

College Station city council members at their last meeting approved a five year extension with one of nine private companies offering recycling.

Before the unanimous vote, councilman Bob Brick noted the franchise agreements have reduced individuals looking for recyclables on private property.

Public works director Donald Harmon reported at the last city council meeting that the city generates revenue from the third party franchise agreements.

The private recyclers are responsible for not interfering with the city’s trash collection operations.