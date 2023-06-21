College Station City Council Receives Update On The Return Of Texas A&M’s Off Campus Student Housing Office

College Station city officials are optimistic about the progress of how Texas A&M is bringing back an office to assist students with off campus housing.

That was part of mayor John Nichols summary during the June 12th city council meeting of a national convention he attended with A&M officials.

Nichols says A&M has identified a director, and he expects it will take about a year for the office to be running smoothly.

City manager Bryan Woods says A&M has allocated five positions for the new housing office.

The College Station council supports the off campus housing office as a way of communicating to students, the city’s ordinance restricting occupancy to no more than four unrelated residents.

Click below to hear comments from John Nichols and Bryan Woods during the June 12, 2023 College Station city council meeting.