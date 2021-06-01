College Station City Council Receives Two Presentations From The City’s Historical Preservation Committee

College Station’s historical preservation committee (HPC) made two presentations during the last city council meeting.

A home south of the Texas A&M campus near Brison Park is the 106th to receive a historical marker from the city of College Station’s historic preservation committee. Chairman Gerald Burgner, who presented the marker during the last city council meeting, said the home at 314 Pershing was one of three built by John Mitchell, who was head of the A&M math department. Burgner shared stories about Mitchell’s daughter Caroline, who taught math at Consolidated High School and was later an assistant registrar at A&M. The home was later the residence of Cole and Carey Matson, the parents of Olympian and Aggie athlete Randy Matson.

And councilmembers were informed that three city cemeteries have received certificates from the Texas State Historical Commission. Burgner and committee member Sherry Frisk provided details of the Czech Shiloh cemetery, which was created in 1870, and the African-American Salem cemetery, which began in the late 1890’s or just after the turn of the century. They are the oldest portions of College Station city cemetery, which was also recognized by the state as historical cemeteries.

Click below for comments from the May 27, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers are Gerald Burgner and Sherry Frisk.

