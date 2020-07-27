College Station City Council Receives Thomas Park Update

Before the College Station city council started three days of budget workshops, councilman John Crompton asked during last Thursday’s meeting to not delay the design of replacing the swimming pool at Thomas Park.

Crompton said he wanted to keep up the momentum established between city staff and neighborhood residents who have been vocal about replacing the now demolished pool.

Crompton says A&M graduate students have a concept plan for the park, and city staff is developing drainage and street improvements.

Linda Harvell, who was the only council member to respond to Crompton’s request, said it needs to be made perfectly clear that they are not asking to spend any money.

Click below for comments from John Crompton and Linda Harvell during the July 23, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station city council to discuss design of new Thomas Park pool during budget workshops” on Spreaker.