College Station City Council Receives The Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

The College Station city council gets its first look at the 2024 fiscal year budget.

While the proposal calls for a one cent decrease in the property tax rate, due to valuation increases the proposed budget increases property taxes.

For the owner of a home valued at $360,000 dollars, which is the average value in College Station, the city says property taxes would increase by $142 dollars.

Additionally, the proposed budget calls for six percent rate increases for solid waste, drainage, wastewater, and roadway maintenance.

No rate increase is proposed for College Station electric and water customers.

The 395 page document incorporates Q-R codes for the first time. Assistant city manager Jeff Kersten says that directs reader to more specific information about individual city departments.

A public hearing was set for July 27th. That follows council budget workshops on July 17, 18, and 19.

Click here to read and download the 395 page city of College Station FY 2024 budget book.

Click here to read and download the 19 page FY 2024 budget presentation from the July 11, 2023 city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the July 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.