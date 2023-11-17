College Station City Council Receives Its Second Capital Projects Update In Five Months

Since June, the number of capital improvement projects in College Station has dropped from 94 to 79.

An update given at the November 9th city council meeting, which included an invitation to go on the city’s website to follow an interactive map that is updated weekly.

Click HERE to be directed to the city of College Station’s capital projects interactive map.

Capital projects director Jennifer Cain says the city and Union Pacific are almost done with a new railroad crossing at Deacon, which will close the crossing at Cain Road.

Among the updates to more than 30 projects given to the council, Cain said the widening of Greens Prairie Road is almost done, bids are being solicited to rebuild Lincoln Avenue, the design has been completed for street and utility work in the Thomas Park area, construction starts in December on widening Rock Prairie Road from the freeway east to Town Lake, and the council will be getting more information in December about plans to build two roundabouts on Victoria…one at Woodlake and another at Creek Meadows.

Click HERE to read and download the capital projects update that was given during the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.