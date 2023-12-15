College Station City Council Receives An Update On Developing Southeast Park

December’s meeting of the College Station city council included an update on what’s happening at Southeast Park, the former site of where ballfields were being built on Rock Prairie near Fitch.

While soil quality issues forced the city to stop construction of ballfields, capital projects director Jennifer Cain said there were other options if the council wanted to spend the money.

She also said city staff has been working with representatives of a local bicycle group about the potential of future trails.

After the council invested more than $4 million dollars in infrastructure before stopping construction on the ballfields, Cain said that is the intention of city staff that what has been spent will not go to waste.

City manager Bryan Woods also explained the options of a request of Texas A&M students designing a master plan.

Woods also said there have been conversations about a possible private-public development.

And responding to a question if the property can be sold to a private developer, Woods says that would take a public vote because it is designated as parkland.

The council was also given the results of two surveys about how Southeast Park should be used.

The results of an online survey showed 306 wanted trails, 140 a playground, 81 for an open area, and 75 wanted a dog park.

During a public open house, each person could give eight ideas. There were 153 votes for a “pump track”, 121 for trails, 21 for a dog park, 8 for a fishing pond, 8 for disc golf, six for pickleball, four for a multipurpose court, three for a splash pad, three for open play, and three for a playground.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.