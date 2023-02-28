College Station City Council Receives An Economic Development Update

College Station city council members received an economic development update during their last meeting.

Statistics included that 2022 was the first time that more than half of College Station’s employment was from the private sector. And College Station gained 970 private sector jobs in the 12 months ending in November of 2022.

Sales tax revenue during the 2022 fiscal year was up 13 percent and hotel occupancy tax revenue increased 44 percent during the same period.

Council questions asked of economic development manager Brian Piscacek included the status of filling a variety of vacant commercial buildings. Piscacek gave no specifics of locations that include the former Academy, Albertson’s stores. But he said they are “very focused” on filling those spaces, and there is interest from prospects.

Other council comments included Dennis Maloney saying that there is a need to buy more land for future business development, possibly south of the city limits in order to gain rail access for future industrial and manufacturing sites. The city of College Station currently owns 250 acres of land that can be sold for future development.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the February 23, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the February 23, 2023 College Station city council meeting.