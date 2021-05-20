College Station City Council Planning To Restrict Retail Sales Of Dogs And Cats To Animals Acquired From Shelters And Rescue Organizations

Pet stores in College Station will soon be restricted to selling dogs and cats obtained only through animal shelters or an animal rescue organization.

That’s after the council at their last meeting directed assistant police chief Chris Perkins to modify the current ordinance.

The ordinance changes, which will not affect private sales by breeders, joins more than 370 other cities in Texas.

