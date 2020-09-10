College Station City Council Meetings Are Cancelled Following A ZOOM Update

Thursday’s College Station city council meetings were cancelled following a ZOOM software change that prevents citizen participation via a toll-free phone call.

Quoting a statement from the city of College Station:

“According to the Zoom website (status.zoom.com): We have temporarily disabled the new telephone options we added for webinar attendees this past weekend. Specifically, the ability for webinar attendees to use Call Me and/or Toll-free & Fee based numbers has been disabled. Webinar attendees can still join via toll numbers as they have been doing prior to this weekend. Also, there is no change to the panelist experience. (This post was updated on September 9th, 2020)”

City officials say work is underway to reschedule Thursday’s agenda items for future meetings.