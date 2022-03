The prayer to open the last College Station city council meeting included a request to soften Vladimir Putin’s heart as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The prayer, from councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha, also included a request for a successful city job fair that is taking place Thursday from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at College Station city hall.

Click below to hear the prayer from the March 24, 2022 College Station city council meeting.