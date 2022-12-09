College Station City Council Learns Of The Departure Of The President Of The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation

The end of Thursday night’s four hour College Station city council meeting included the announcement from councilman Dennis Maloney about the departure of the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC).

Maloney, who is one of College Station’s representatives on the BVEDC board, says Matt Prochaska is leaving at the end of this month.

In what Maloney called “a shoutout”, he said Prochaska “took that department from a B grade to an A grade.”

Maloney said Prochaska “had a vert daunting job. He had to handle four masters, College Station, Texas A&M university, the county, and the city of Bryan. And he did it very professionally, he did it without prejudice, and he did exactly what his job description was…invite people into the Brazos Valley and then let the entities in the Brazos Valley show what they have to offer to different companies and let the companies decide.”

Prochaska has served as BVEDC president since September 2017.

