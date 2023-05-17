College Station City Council Learns Of An Upcoming Update Regarding A Contested Sewer Line Project Through South Bryan

The College Station city council learns during Monday’s meeting that at their next meeting on May 25, there will be a staff report about the proposed sewer line that is opposed by homeowners in south Bryan’s Beverley Estates and Garden Acres neighborhoods.

City manager Bryan Woods says this will give the council the opportunity to ask questions about what is called the “northeast trunkline” that will provide additional capacity for the Northgate district and Texas A&M.

This will be the first update to the College Station council since opposing homeowners started making requests at College Station and Bryan council meetings to choose another option.

Click below to hear comments from Bryan Woods and mayor John Nichols during the May 15, 2023 College Station city council meeting.