College Station City Council Learns Of A New Way To Resolve Contaminated Water In A Closed Landfill

The College Station city council learns of an environmentally friendly way of dealing with hazardous waste.

Councilman Mark Smith says vetiver grass will take care of one million gallons of contaminated water called leachates at the site of a closed landfill on Rock Prairie Road east of the freeway.

The Rock Prairie landfill was closed when the Twin Oaks landfill opened 12 years ago.

Both are owned by the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), which is owned by the cities of College Station and Bryan.

Before employing the grass, Smith says BVSWMA had to bring in trucks, pump out one million gallons of leachate water, then dispose of it in an injection well.

