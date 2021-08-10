College Station City Council Learns There Is No Conduct Policy For Council Appointees

The July 8th College Station city council meeting included a request for the city attorney to research standards of conduct by council appointees to city boards and committees.

At the July 22nd council meeting, city attorney Carla Robinson told the council there is no code of conduct.

The only council reaction was mayor Karl Mooney acknowledging the city attorney’s comments.

The request was made by councilwoman Linda Harvell. She told WTAW News last month that she and others were wondering about guidelines after seeing various comments on social media.

Original story:

A member of the College Station city council asks the city attorney to research standards of conduct by council appointees to city boards and committees.

Linda Harvell brought up the request to city attorney Carla Robinson at the end of last Thursday’s council meeting.

Harvell told WTAW News “I’ve been wondering (as have others) about what the guidelines are for residents appointed to various boards and commissions in terms of showing respect for others, city staff, city council, etc.”

Harvell said her question to the city attorney “was are there guidelines for those who are appointed to serve on committees to be respectful while they’re representing the city. The people who have asked me have seen various comments on social media and that’s pretty much how this entire thought process got started.”

