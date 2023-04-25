College Station City Council Learns Construction Delay Penalties Will Pay For Additional Design Work On Expanding The Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant

The College Station city council is told that the construction company that was hired to expand the Lick Creek wastewater treatment plant is being fined $2,500 a day for not finishing the project on time.

During the council’s April 13, 2023 meeting, capital projects director Jennifer Cain told councilman Bob Yancy said that money from the fines will be used to pay the design company that has to do additional work on the nearly $41 million dollar project.

The council approved a sixth change order with the design company, which amounts to $249,000 dollars.

The original design contract was approved six years ago on what was originally a $36.5 million dollar project.

