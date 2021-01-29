College Station City Council Learns About The Arrival Of 5,000 Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Brazos County’s pandemic coordinator tells the College Station city council 5,000 doses arrived Thursday at the St. Joseph hospital pharmacy.

Jim Stewart also reported for the present time, the state is directing future vaccine allocations to St. Joseph’s.

College Station emergency management coordinator Tradd Mills, who is managing the vaccination efforts at the Brazos Center, reported Thursday’s soft opening took care of 310 vaccinations in three hours.

Stewart, Mills, and mayor Karl Mooney answered a variety of questions from council members.

Vaccination registration is continuing through the St. Joseph website, volunteers are still needed at the Brazos Center (click HERE to be directed to the registration website), and after being fully vaccinated continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.

